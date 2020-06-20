Taliban committed to Afghan peace process: Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, the newly appointed Special Representative for Afghanistan, Friday appreciated the commitment of Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and other leaders to implementing the US-Taliban peace agreement.

Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq met with the Taliban leaders recently. He also noted that the release of prisoners as per the peace agreement would be a stepping-stone towards immediate start of intra-Afghan negotiations. “Pakistan hopes that all parties concerned will make sincere efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. Pakistan, on its part, remains fully committed to supporting the Afghan peace process”, said the Foreign Office spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui while commenting on the two-day visit of Ambassador Sadiq to Doha on June 16. “The special representative underlined that Pakistan will continue to facilitate the peace and reconciliation process. In this context, he referred to the highly productive visit of the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to Kabul recently, which had imparted a new impetus to Pakistan’s efforts”, said the spokesperson.

Sadiq was the only civilian when General Bajwa visited Kabul recently together with the Director General ISI. Eyebrows had been raised over the exclusion of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.