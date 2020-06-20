Trumps warns of ‘complete decoupling’ from China

Beijing says using political power to change the laws of the economy neither realistic nor wise

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump Thursday warned that the United States had the option to separate from China´s deeply intertwined economy, despite the powers´ pledges to move forward on a trade deal.

Tensions have been mounting between Beijing and Washington on a number of fronts including trade, although the two sides signed a "phase one" deal earlier this year to bring a truce to a bruising trade war.

The US “certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China. Thank you!” Trump tweeted. The US president wrote that he was responding to comments by his trade representative Robert Lighthizer, who has been at the forefront of trade negotiations with Beijing.

Lighthizer told a congressional committee this week that China so far has been living up to the terms of a “phase one” agreement that eased the dispute, but that decoupling the two economic giants was now impossible.