Police term allegations of Cynthia suspicious

ISLAMABAD: Cynthia D Richie filed applica tion with Secretariat Police Station stating that former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik in connivance with former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani was employing the PPP media cell to intimidate, threaten, harass and defame her on social media.

In her application, Cynthia D Richie alleged that her cell number, residence and other information has been shared by the PPP media cell on social media. She said in her application that Geo News on 12th June reported that Rehman Malik has demanded the government to place her name on the Exit Control List (ECL) and it was all done after her rape allegations against Rehman Malik.

She also stated that as a victim, she did not receive any formal notice that she has been put on the ECL. She maintained that Rehman Malik has been using his influence to suppress her voice. Cynthia in her application said that she has voice recording, screenshots and other evidences and threats of rape. She also maintained that a diplomat residing in Pakistan can provide testimony if needed regarding threats from PPP workers on phone calls and WhatsApp messages. She alleged that she had ensured this systematic abuse at hands of the PPP over the years from 2011 to June 2020. She said that after the incident of Osama bin Laden in May 2011, Rehman Malik requested via text message that he wants to meet her regarding her visa issue, following this, Rehman Malik sent his personal driver and jeep to pick her. She said on her arrival in Ministers Enclave, she was surprised to see flowers and a Samsung Galaxy tablet as gift. She alleged that Rehman Malik offered her drink stating that Pakistan’s relations were not good with US, and he wanted her to stay safe in Pakistan. She said Rehman Malik offered to help her find some new job. “After the drink, I became dizzy and nauseous. Rehman Malik suggested me to lay down, he took me to a bed, as I was almost passed out, he pulled down my pants and began to undress me. During all this, I was unable to fight back and scream for help,” she alleged.