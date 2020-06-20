China frees 10 Indian troops ahead of talks

NEW DELHI: China freed 10 Indian soldiers seized in a deadly high-altitude border clash in the Himalayas ahead of fresh talks Friday to ease tensions between the world´s two most populous nations, officials said.

Two majors were among the troops held prisoner after a battle with nail studded batons, rocks, and fists on Monday that left 20 Indians dead as well as an unknown number of Chinese casualties.

The release of 10 soldiers late Thursday, confirmed by Indian security officials, followed several rounds of talks between top military officers and the foreign ministers on both sides. India´s government made no immediate comment but the army released a statement to say there were no remaining soldiers “missing in action” after the fighting in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh. Eighteen troops were being treated for serious injuries after the battle, the Indian military said.

Security officials told AFP that four of them were in critical condition.

China has admitted that its forces suffered casualties but has not given figures.

Major generals from China and India were to hold new talks Friday, officials said.

Thousands attended funerals on Thursday for many of the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the clash.

Chinese flags and posters of China´s President Xi Jinping have been burned in several cities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is facing public calls for sanctions against Beijing and a boycott of Chinese goods, called a videoconference with opposition parties on Friday to discuss the border crisis.

The two sides have held a series of political and military talks in a bid to bring tensions down but warned each other against further violence in public statements.

“India wants peace,” Modi said this week in a message to China, “but if provoked, India is capable of giving a befitting reply.”

Beijing said in turn that India should “not underestimate China´s firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty,” after talks between its foreign minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, China Friday said it never detained Indian soldiers after Indian media reports said 10 of them were released.

When asked about Indian media reports on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, “China hasn’t seized any Indian personnel” after the two sides fought with nail-studded batons and hurled rocks at each other in the disputed Galwan Valley - the deadliest such clash in 45 years.

Zhao said, “The right and wrong is very clear and the responsibility lies entirely with the Indian side.”

Zhao Lijian confirmed that his country was in communication with India on easing tensions through diplomatic and military channels after the recent deadly border clash between the troops of the two countries in the Galwan valley.