Opposition says budget lacks transparency

ISLAMABAD: Opposition members in the National Assembly Friday alleged lack of transparency in the federal budget and demanded increase in salaries of government employees as the House continued debate on the budget proposals for the fifth consecutive day.

PML-N parliamentarian Riaz Hussain Pirzada adopted a unique approach as while pointing a finger at the allotment of agricultural lands to senior military officers and creation of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), he showered praise on the incumbent top military brass.

“Every incumbent corps commander has record of fight on advance posts,” he said.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf charged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had the attitude problem and observed that the government did not take timely decisions to control the COVID-19 pandemic, which created uncertainty.

He said budget presentation by the government was just a waste of time observing that the national economy had been in bad shape even before the pandemic hit the country.

The PPP leader said on the one hand the government claimed that they were prepared to face the situation, on the other the opposition leader in the AJK Assembly who was suffering from infection could not get a bed and ventilator the whole night. “The government has proposed allocation of Rs70 billion to fight COVID-19 but the question is where and how the amount will be spent,” he said. Criticizing the presentation of the budget, he said a new tradition had been set and the pink book, which was part of budget documents, was not published.