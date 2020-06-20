COVID-19 deaths, patients grossly under-reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: When Saifullah Khan's friend and his father in Quetta got sick after going to a funeral in Chaman, he asked them to get tested for the new coronavirus. His friend refused.

Two weeks later, his father died. "He had all the symptoms of COVID-19, but they never got him tested and never disclosed it to anyone even after his death. They had a regular funeral," said Khan, a resident of the capital Islamabad who has most of his family in Quetta. This may be one of millions of cases in Pakistan of people not getting tested for coronavirus and not getting recorded in the national database of infected persons. Several statistical models, official statements, leaked government documents, and interviews with people in various cities suggest that the number of COVID-19 patients and deaths in Pakistan are grossly under-reported. “The actual numbers will be two to three times more than what the government is reporting,” Atta ur Rahman, chairman of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s task force on science and technology, told Bloomberg news Wednesday.