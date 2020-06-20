Coronavirus pandemic in new & dangerous phase: WHO

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the new coronavirus pandemic is now in a "new and dangerous phase", with the disease accelerating at the same time as people tire of lockdowns.

The death toll has crossed 460,500 mark across the world. The United States has the most deaths with 111,191, followed by Brazil with 48,427, Britain with 42,461, Italy with 34,561 and France with 29,617 fatalities. More than 4,000 dies from the virus related complications on Friday. A lockdown is re-imposed on 15 million people in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state in southern India, as the number of coronavirus infections in the nation nears 400,000. The new restrictions follow a surge of cases, even as the rest of the country of 1.3 billion people gradually resumes normal life. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged nations and citizens to remain extremely vigilant, as the number of cases reported to the UN health agency hit a new peak.