Sugar Inquiry Commission case: IHC extends stay order till today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday conducted hearing into the Sugar Mills Association case filed against the Sugar Inquiry Commission and extended the stay order till today (Saturday).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing into the plea filed by Sugar Mills Association.

During hearing, Makhdoom Ali Khan appeared before the court on behalf of Sugar Mills Association and argued that it should be analysed whether the inquiry commission worked fairly or not. He said it must be examined whether the commission worked with an intention to draw some specific conclusion beforehand.

Makhdoom Ali Khan claimed that the self-esteem of the sugar industry was damaged through media trial. Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it is not appropriate to hold press conference on every matter and affirmed saying, “Let the law take its course.”

He further remarked that the sugar report comprises fact-finding, not verdict. The Supreme Court has already sent interrogation report to departments concerned after forming a joint investigation team (JIT), he added.

Petitioner lawyer argued that on the recommendation of commission, an ad-hoc committee was made in February to take action over increasing sugar prices. He pointed out that the commission asked the federal government to carry out a forensic audit.

Petitioner further told the court that the commission earlier in its 324-page report mentioned a lot of reasons behind increase in the price of sugar, adding that the commission had asked that action be taken against the FBR, FIA and NAB officials. Hearing the arguments, IHC extended the stay order till today (Saturday) and adjourned the hearing.