Anarchists in Muslim world can be countered with unity: PUC

ISLAMABAD: Elements fanning anarchy and chaos in Muslim world could be contained with unity and harmony, said clerics and religious scholars of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) while addressing Friday congregations.

Any foreign country including US can't be allowed to intervene in fundamental beliefs of the Muslims or raise questions on Pakistan ideology, said clerics and religious scholars while addressing Friday congregations.

Addressing Friday congregations all over Pakistan, PUC leadership and other religious scholars underlined that people in Pakistan own and enjoy more religious freedom and human rights than in US.