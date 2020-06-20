close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2020

NAB converts inquiry against Sana into investigation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2020

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, on Friday converted an ongoing inquiry of assets beyond means against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah into an investigation.

It has been learnt that the decision of converting the inquiry into investigation was taken in a regional board meeting of the bureau.

The inquiry team informed the board members that Sana has accumulated assets more than Rs 400 million and failed to justify the means in his appearances before the NAB. After briefing from the inquiry officers, the meeting converted the inquiry into inestigation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan