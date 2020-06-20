Petrol shortage persists, power cuts increase

LAHORE: Energy supply-related challenges including unavailability of petrol and disruption in the power supply continue to haunt the masses.

There has been a rising trend of power failures in the provincial metropolis amid hot weather already making peoples’ lives a hell. Frequent power cuts in the name of load management plan have hit major parts of the city. According to an estimate, at least 1 to three hours of power suspension daily has been carried out in urban areas while people living in rural areas are braving electricity cuts of up to six hours a day.

Besides routine power suspension, people brave long power failures spanning over four to sixteen hours on account of technical issues overwhelming a weak distribution system of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco). So much so, dawn-to-dusk power suspension in a large area has also become a norm in grueling heat of June. Under the so called planned cut in the electricity supply, about 150 to 200 feeders are totally cut off from the distribution system for eight to ten hours.

According to an official of Lesco, at peak load, about three hundred megawatt of electricity shortfall is being faced right now. He added that only people living in feeders having certain level of losses were being subjected to power cuts under the load management plan. To a question, he added, repair and maintenance of the power distribution system have been conducted under the power shutdown schedule, terming it a routine exercise.

Meanwhile, commuters continue to face petrol shortage in the city. Despite efforts being made by administration, petrol availability has not improved at different filling stations.