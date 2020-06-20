Pakistan endorsed Indian candidature for UNSC seat last year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was among the members of the United Nations that provided endorsement to Indian candidature for a non-permanent seat of the Security Council from the 55-member Asia Pacific Group (APG).

Highly-placed diplomatic sources working in the UN headquarters in New York told The News on Friday that India was the sole candidate for a non-permanent seat from the AP category for the 2021-22 term.

The initial working for the election is started much earlier before the contest. Pakistan couldn’t stake for the candidature since it had given endorsement to India and as per tradition, it had to stay away from the contest.

Interestingly, China was also part of the APG that provided endorsement to the Indian candidature but being permanent member of the UNSC (P-5), it wasn’t supposed to be a candidate. India has been elected for eighth time as non-permanent member of the UNSC, while Pakistan availed the distinction for seven times ever-since the two countries came into being. The sources said that results showed that India secured 184 votes out of 192. It will assume the berth next year for the term of two years.