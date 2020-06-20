Shahbaz Sharif for Pakistan-China- Russia pact to fight India’s jingoism

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif condemned India’s violation of the ceasefire over the Line of Control, targeting and martyring innocent civilians.

In a statement Thursday, Shahbaz said China, Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan and other countries of the region are a victim of India’s terrorism. All these countries should get together to devise a joint strategy against the belligerence of New Delhi, he added. LoC with Pakistan and LAC with China are a hotbed of Indian jingoism. India’s jingoistic aspirations are a threat to the peace of the region in particular and the world in general.

Shahbaz said India is trying to take out its embarrassment of getting beating from China at Ladakh, on innocent civilians of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and civilians living across the Line of Control.

The RSS-inspired extremist BJP should stop embarrassing its armed forces and its people. He said the ruling extremist party in charge of India right now is exposing its fascist motives by spilling blood of innocent humans. He said China, Pakistan, Russia and other peace-loving countries of the region should sign a pact to fight jointly against such aggression. He also prayed for the martyrs of Bagsar and Nakyal sectors.