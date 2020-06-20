close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2020

Man killed, three hurt in accidents

National

PAKPATTAN: A man died while three others injured in separate accidents here on Friday. Nazeer of Chak Rang Shah was crossing a road near Rang Shah police station on Multan Road when a trailer crushed him to death. In another incident, Najma Bibi and her sons Muhammad Rayan and Sami were injured when a vehicle hit them.

