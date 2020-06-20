Punjab CM Usman Buzdar orders stabilising wheat, flour prices

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday directed the departments concerned to stabilise the prices of wheat and flour in the province and made it clear that any unjustified increase would not be tolerated. He directed the food department as well as the administrative officers to ensure regular monitoring and asked the price control magistrates to take action against those involved in the unjustified increase in flour price, said a handout.