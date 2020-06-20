Two more die of Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two more people died of coronavirus in the Nowshera district on Friday, taking the toll from the viral disease to 35, officials said.

District Health Officer Dr Gul Man Shah and Deputy Medical Superintendent of the Qazi Medical Centre (QMC) Dr Zahid Khan told the media the first victim was Shafqat Bibi, 50, who had been under treatment at the QMC after showing the Covid-19 symptoms.

They said the deceased was a resident of Misri Banda. Her swab had been taken for investigation and the result was still awaited. The other person, who lost life to Covid-19, was identified as 50-year-old Habibul Haq of Timergarah. He had been hospitalised at the QMC. The official confirmed that as many as 35 people had died of the viral infection in the Nowshera district so far.

Up to 19 from Nowshera have died of Covi-19 in other parts of the country. They said that eight more fresh cases of the viral infection had emerged in the district. The tally of the confirmed cases now stood at 583. The officials said 1246 people had been tested for Covid-19 thus far. As many as 1202 people had tested negative. Another eight people had recovered from the virus and this has put the number of such patients at 271.