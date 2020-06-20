NAB converts inquiry against Sana into investigation

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, on Friday converted an ongoing inquiry of assets beyond means against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah into an investigation. It has been learnt that the decision of converting the inquiry into investigation was taken in a regional board meeting of the bureau. The inquiry team informed the board members that Sana has accumulated assets more than Rs 400 million and failed to justify the means in his appearances before the NAB. After briefing from the inquiry officers, the meeting converted the inquiry into investigation.