Major chunk of funds in KP budget allocated for merged districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated a total of Rs 317.8 billion for the annual development programmes for the next financial year 2020-21 wherein Rs 221.9 billion have been apportioned for settled districts and Rs 95.9 billion for merged districts.

A major chunk of developmental funds have been allocated for Relief, Rehabilitation, Settlement, Health and Education sectors for the erstwhile tribal areas now newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A total amount of Rs 19.14 billion have been allocated for the relief and rehabilitation of the tribal people who were displaced and affected during militancy and military operations in the former tribal areas.

Similarly, Rs 8.25 billion have been apportioned for the Health sector, Rs 9.19 for Communication and Works, Rs 8.14 billion for Planning and Development sector have been reflected in the fiscal year 2020-21.

In the Health sector Rs 1000 million have been allocated for medical supplies of Basic Health Service (BHS), Rurual Health Centres (RHCs), THQ and DHQ specifically for diseases such as HIV, TB and Hepatitis. Rs 800m for outsourcing 6 Type D hospitals of merged districts through Health Foundation; Rs 1000 m for standard medical equipment; Rs 1000 m for recruitment of doctors in remote areas at special package and Rs 100m for recruitment of nurses, paramedics of merged district Health facilities.

For primary and Higher Education sector in the merged districts, there is an amount of Rs 2000 million for the provision of basic and missing facilities in schools through parent teacher committee; Rs 3700m for provision of stipends and scholarship for the students of merged districts and Rs 250 m for upgradation of 73 high schools to higher secondary level and 69 middle schools to high levels.

Rs 500m have been set aside for the improvement of existing government colleges in the merged districts and Rs 200m for provision of stipends and scholarship for students merged districts studying in colleges and universities.

Likewise, an amount of Rs 4,532m has been allocated for promotion of tourism, sports and cultural activities in the merged districts for the year 2020-21.