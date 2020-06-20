India’s UNSC election PTI’s failure: Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has said the election of India, with the blood of Kashmiris on its hands, as a non-permanent member of the UNSC is a glaring failure of the PTI government.

In his statement on Friday, he said the government had not proposed a replacement for the Indian nomination, reflecting its tunnel vision and complacency. He condemned Indian selection as a non-permanent member of the UNSC and said that it had given a negative message to law abiding and oppressed people about the United Nations and international conscience. He said the flag-bearers of human rights should have been careful in the selection.

Shahbaz asked governments in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan to consider increasing the salary of government employees and pensioners. He said the economic conditions may be dire but the provision of relief to the disadvantaged sections is also necessary. He said government employees have suffered the most due to inflation and devaluation of rupee and they deserve raise in salaries and pensions in budget.