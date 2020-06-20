Cyprus allows entry to arrivals from Italy, Spain, Lebanon

NICOSIA: Cyprus further eased its coronavirus entry restrictions Friday, adding hard-hit EU partners Italy and Spain, and nearby Lebanon, to a list of countries allowed entry, but holding back on its two biggest markets.

Flights will now be allowed from over 30 countries across two categories, up from 19 when a commercial passenger flight ban ended earlier this month. According to the Health Ministry, 22 countries are now considered low-risk, including Greece, Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, South Korea and Australia.