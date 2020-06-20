Majority disapproves job Trump’s doing as president

New York: President Donald Trump’s job approval rating continues to drop, with many Americans concerned with how he is dealing with health care issues, the economy and race relations, according to a Fox News poll.

The poll, which randomly surveyed more than 1,300 registered voters between June 13-16, shows that 45 percent of registered voters strongly approved of Trump’s job performance overall, while 55 percent strongly disapproved.

Trump’s polling numbers were particularly low among minority voters, with 86 percent of black voters, 75 percent of non-white voters, and 69 percent of Hispanic voters giving the president low marks overall.The president’s rating with white voters was nearly evenly split, with 52 percent approval and 48 percent disapproval.

Trump received declining support on race relations with only 32 percent of those surveyed strongly approving of his handling of race relations, while 61 percent of registered voters strongly disapproved, and 7 percent said they didn’t know.

When surveyed by race, 88 percent of black voters strongly disapproved of Trump’s handling of race relations, followed by 81 percent of non-white voters, and 77 percent of Hispanic voters. Among white voters, Trump scored a 53 percent disapproval rating on the same topic.

Along partisan lines, the study shows 90 percent of Democrats and 25 percent of the Republican voters said Trump did poorly with race relations.

Trump’s approval rating on health care issues was much the same, with 84 percent of black voters, 72 percent of non-white voters, and 64 percent of Hispanic voters expressing their disapproval. White voters were evenly split with 46 percent approval, 45 percent disapproval, and 9 percent who didn’t know.