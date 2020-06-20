10,000 cops to be recruited

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab Police Department has announced recruiting new employees. As many as 10,000 constables will be recruited in 19 districts while 600 traffic assistants will be employed in five big cities. Moreover, 40 drivers will also be recruited throughout the province. A quota of at least five per cent for minorities and 15 pc for women has been specified for constable posts while the age limit has been specified from 18-22.