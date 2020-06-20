Minister urges Opp to join fight against Covid-19

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht Friday requested the opposition to support the government for awareness and adoption of Covid-19 SOPs among the general public instead of doing politics on the issue. Talking to the media after the assembly session, he said that no discrimination was made with any city in the provincial budget 2020-21 while social sector investment was unavoidable in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic while Lahore is on the top of the list for the allocations made for protection from corona virus.