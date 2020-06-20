Guard stabbed to death

LAHORE:A 58-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons at Harbancepura on Friday. The victim has been identified as Ghulam Fareed. He served as a security guard at a local marriage hall. He was badly injured with a sharp-edged weapon. He was removed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

injured: Two women and a man were wounded in firing in the Gujjarpura area on Friday. The two women, Fauzia and Parveen, went to the shop of a man, Muhammad Imran, to purchase ration. The accused, Waseem alias Vicky, threatened the shopkeeper and he and his unidentified accomplice opened firing, resulting in wounds to the two women and the shopkeeper, Imran.