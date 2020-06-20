SOPs ready for Eidul Aza, says Dr Yasmin Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Friday the government would soon introduce special SOPs for Eidul Aza to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

While talking to a private news channel, she said that in the next week she would share the SOPs for Eid celebration with the masses to keep them safe amid the corona pandemic. The lockdown will further create problems for the masses as daily wagers and poor segments would starve from this, she said, adding the government will restrict the movement and gathering of people in hotspot areas, she said. Around 50 per cent confirmed cases of Covid-19 from Punjab were in Lahore only. People should follow the SOPs to contain spread of coronavirus, she stated.