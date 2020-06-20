close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2020

Taufeeq recovers from virus

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2020

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Taufeeq Umar has recovered from coronavirus and his latest test has returned negative.The national cricketer went into immediate isolation a month ago when he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Umar said: “Now I am living a normal life. I am taking more care of my health than before. I just focused on healthy food, taking pills for fever and pain. Having hot drinks, fresh juice and coffee, eat fruits and nuts, he added.

Latest News

More From Sports