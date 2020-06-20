Taufeeq recovers from virus

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Taufeeq Umar has recovered from coronavirus and his latest test has returned negative.The national cricketer went into immediate isolation a month ago when he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Umar said: “Now I am living a normal life. I am taking more care of my health than before. I just focused on healthy food, taking pills for fever and pain. Having hot drinks, fresh juice and coffee, eat fruits and nuts, he added.