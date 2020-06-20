Werder Bremen battling to avoid relegation

BERLIN: Struggling Bundesliga giants Werder Bremen have just two matches to avoid relegation, but can take a significant step towards survival at Mainz on Saturday.

Bayern Munich were confirmed Bundesliga champions for the eighth straight season in midweek, but the fight to stay up is still raging.

Bremen are second-bottom and in danger of losing their status as the club with the most years spent in Germany’s top flight.

They sit one point behind Fortuna Duesseldorf, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, but six behind 15th-placed Mainz after their surprise win at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.Four-time champions Bremen have been in the Bundesliga every season bar one since its introduction in 1963.

They were relegated in 1980, but came straight back up. Bremen visit Mainz in one of nine games at 1330 GMT on Saturday and host Cologne on the final day of the season on June 27. Bottom side Paderborn have already been relegated.

Duesseldorf host Augsburg on Saturday and visit Union Berlin on the final day, while Mainz can secure safety by beating Bremen before their last match at Champions League-chasing Bayer Leverkusen.