Punjab sports officers’ online training from 24th

LAHORE: Sports & Youth Affairs Department and Directorate General of Sports & Youth Affairs, Punjab have announced a 3-month online training schedule of provincial officers due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Divisional, district, tehsil sports officers and coaches will be given online training about sports injuries, office procedures, development monitoring, ADP/PC-1 formulation, exercises for athletes, coaches responsibilities etc during training programme.

The 3-month training programme and virtual workshops will begin on June 24 and will continue till August 28, 2020. In the second phase, all divisional sports officers will arrange online webinars at division level involving district and tehsil level sports persons, associations and coaches as well.

Following is the schedule of virtual workshops: June 24–25, 2020: Workshop on Usage of Zoom, Pakistan Citizen Portal, Social Media and Administration of E-Libraries.

June 30, 2020: Orientation of Field Officers of PMU, SBP on Monitoring of Sports Development Projects.

July 8-9, 2020: Workshop on Sports Infrastructure Development Process, Preparation of ADP & SNE. July 22-23, 2020: Training on PEEDA, PPRA Rules, Legal Matters and Enquiry Reports.

Aug 5–6, 2020: Workshop on Role & Responsibilities of Coach, Sports Injuries & Modern Coaching Practices.

Aug 17–28, 2020: Training of Middle & Secondary Tier Administration (Batch–II). Duration two weeks.