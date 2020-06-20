Russian League begins

MOSCOW: The Russian Premier League emerges from its coronavirus lockdown Friday with Rostov forced to field a team of inexperienced youngsters at Sochi with their main side in quarantine.

Rostov had tried to get the game postponed after six players tested positive for COVID-19. But hosts Sochi pushed for the fixture to go ahead as they seek vital points to boost their battle against relegation. Sochi issued a statement hours before the 1700GMT kick-off, declaring the match on. According to the letter Rostov were planning to lodge an official request with Sochi for a postponement, to no avail. The row clouded the league’s restart after its three-month hiatus. On Thursday the Russian football federation had suggested moving the game to July 19, but for that to happen both sides have to agree. The game itself is a crucial one for Rostov just outside the Champions League qualifying berths with eight matches still to be played. At Sochi their oldest player is 19 years old.