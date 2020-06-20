Pak cricket team to depart for England from Lahore

ISLAMABAD: A 43-member Pakistan cricket contingent will fly straight from Lahore to Manchester on June 28 to figure in three-match Test series starting against England from August 5 at Old Trafford.

A well-placed source in the PCB has confirmed to The News that team departure has been set for June 28, when a charted plane will take the contingent from Lahore to Manchester.

“A 43-member contingent leaves on June 28 for Manchester. The PCB chairman Ehsan Mani along with his wife will be part of the departing contingent. The team comprised of 41-members while chairman is going to UK on yearly leave. The team will be driven from Manchester to Derby-a 45-minute drive from the city where the quarantine period will be spent,” a PCB official when contacted said.

The team has planned a few practice matches while in quarantine. “There will be no bar on the practice matches during quarantine period as after much needed rest and nets, it is expected that the team members will be engaged in practice matches that may be of three-day each. However, all depends on the management as when and how many days practice matches, they would be playing. These matches will be having no status and are only aimed at giving much needed practice to the touring party. With 29 players at their disposal, the team management will having all the luxury to select two teams for these practice matches.”

After spending the quarantine period in Derby where all the facilities and ground will be available, the team will head to Manchester in the third week of July to start preparation for the Test series.