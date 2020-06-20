French court backs websites over cookie policy

PARIS: France´s highest administrative court overturned a regulatory ruling that prohibited websites from blocking users who do not accept tracking cookies.

France´s data privacy body CNIL indicated last year that websites could not use so-called cookie walls that blocked users who did not want to accept the cookies which help websites present targeted ads following the introduction of the EU´s new GDPR data protection law. But the Conseil d´Etat said that CNIL was mistaken “in concluding there was such an interdiction from the requirement of free consent to the placement of trackers by users” under the GDPR. Website owners had contested the CNIL´s move as cookies help them earn more money from advertisers, with advertising the main or only source of revenue for many services.