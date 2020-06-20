Fugitive Iranian judge found dead in Romania

Bucharest: A fugitive Iranian judge sought by Tehran for alleged corruption was found dead after apparently falling from a hotel room in Bucharest, Romanian police said Friday.

The police said an investigation was under way after a foreign national aged 52, who they identified as Gholamreza Mansouri, was found in the early afternoon. It was not clear if he had fallen or been pushed from his sixth-floor room. Mansouri had been arrested last week in the Romanian capital and was placed on probation for a month pending an Iranian extradition request. Mansouri was wanted in his homeland over alleged corruption within the country´s judicial system amid reports he accepted 500,000 euros ($530,000) in bribes. Reporters Without Borders meanwhile has accused him of torture and crimes against humanity following the 2013 detention of 20 journalists in Iran. The pressure group filed a complaint with the public prosecutor general´s office in Karlsruhe, Germany, on June 12. The group had said at the time it believed Mansouri was “probably currently in Germany for medical treatment” and demanded his “immediate arrest.”