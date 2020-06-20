France told to scrap rule criminalising ‘terror apology’ downloads

PARIS: France´s highest constitutional authority on Friday scrapped a new offence that could see people jailed and fined heavily for downloading content that can be interpreted as an apology for terrorism.

The crime, dubbed “possession of an apology for terrorism”, infringed on France´s long-held constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression in a way that was not necessary, appropriate, or proportionate, the Constitutional Council ruled.

The new crime came into being following a decision of France´s highest appeals court in January. The appeals court ruled on a challenge brought by a man who was jailed after being arrested with videos on his laptop and two mobile phones that prosecutors said amounted to an apology for terrorism. The new crime was punishable by five, seven or 10 years in prison and a fine of between 375,000 and 750,000 euros ($420,000-840,000). Rights bodies had criticised the January ruling by the appeals court as an attempt to get around two earlier decisions by the Constitutional Council against an offence of “habitual” consultation of terrorist sites.

“It is a fresh victory,” said Friday Patrice Spinosi, a lawyer for France´s Human Rights League and the plaintiff in the case, who had been sentenced to an effective four years in prison. “The appeals court was trying to reestablish this crime of consulting terrorist sites with an artificial construction. The Constitutional Council has confirmed the jurisprudence,” he told AFP.

In its ruling, the council — the body tasked with ensuring that laws conform to the constitution — pointed to a principle in France´s post-revolution Declaration of the Rights of Man and the Citizen, on which the country´s founding law is based. Dated 1789, it guarantees “the free communication of thoughts and opinions” and the right of every citizen to “speak, write and print freely” unless the right was exercised abusively and in violation of the laws of the land. - Condition for democracy.