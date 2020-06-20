close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
N
Newsdesk
June 20, 2020

Russia scrambles jets to escort US bombers

World

N
Newsdesk
June 20, 2020

MOSCOW: Russia scrambled fighter jets to intercept two U.S. B-52 bombers flying over the Sea of Okhotsk, off Russia’s far eastern coast, the Interfax news agency cited the Defence Ministry in Moscow as saying on Friday. Two days ago, Russia said the U.S. had scrambled fighter jets to escort four Russian nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers as they carried out a planned flight near the U.S. border.

