Court to consider Trump attempt to stop aide’s damning book

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump´s last-ditch bid to stop former top aide John Bolton´s book from publication goes to court Friday, even though much of the damning contents, painting the president as corrupt and incompetent, is already out.

A federal court in the capital Washington will hear arguments from the government that ex-national security advisor John Bolton´s “The Room Where it Happened” violates secrecy laws because it was not properly vetted.

Bolton´s side will argue for freedom of speech, saying that the manuscript was in fact put through extensive examination by the White House, which simply doesn´t like the contents.

It wasn´t clear when the judge might rule. The book, scheduled to go to bookstores on Tuesday, is Bolton´s portrait of Trump after seeing him up close for 17 months before he was ousted in September.

The picture — which Trump says is “fiction” — is ugly. According to Bolton, a lifelong Republican who stands firmly on the right of the party, Trump is not “fit for office. He describes Trump “pleading” with Chinese President Xi Jinping during trade negotiations to boost his chances of re-election this November.