New Zealand shocked as cop shot dead in rare attack

WELLINGTON: An unarmed New Zealand policeman was shot and killed on an Auckland street Friday, becoming the first officer to die on duty for more than a decade in the normally peaceful South Pacific nation. Police said the officer and a colleague were approaching a crashed car when a gunman produced a rifle and opened fire. One officer died, another received serious leg injuries and a bystander was struck and badly hurt as the two men drove off in a second car, New Zealand´s police commissioner Andrew Coster said. Following a massive manhunt a 24-year-old man was charged with several offences including murder on Friday night and is expected to face court on Saturday, Coster said. The investigation was continuing and police have not ruled out charging other people over the incident.

“This is a shocking situation. It is the worst news that police and police officers´ families can ever receive in the course of what we do,” he said. “Our officers walk towards danger every day, our job is to keep them safe. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern offered condolences to the officer´s family and police colleagues. “This is devastating news. Our police officers work hard every day to keep us and our communities safe,” she said.