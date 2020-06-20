UN board passes resolution criticising Iran

VIENNA: The board of governors at the UN´s nuclear watchdog passed a resolution critical of Iran on Friday, the first of its kind since 2012, as tension mounts over Tehran´s nuclear programme. The resolution was put forward by European states and urges Tehran to provide inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with access to two sites in Iran to help clarify whether undeclared nuclear activity took place there in the early 2000s.

It “calls on Iran to fully cooperate with the Agency and satisfy the Agency´s requests without any further delay, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by the Agency”.

The resolution was carried by 25 votes in favour while Russia and China voted against. There were seven abstentions: South Africa, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Mongolia, Azerbaijan and Niger. The resolution was proposed by France, Germany and Britain, and supported by the United States, despite an American wish for a stronger text. US Ambassador to the UN in Vienna Jackie Wolcott told reporters that the resolution marked “a new phase” in the dispute and that Iran should not assume it now has “a free pass until September” when the next IAEA board of governors´ meeting will take place. “We´ll be watching very carefully in the next days and weeks,” she said.

However Wolcott´s Iranian counterpart Kazem Gharib Abadi insisted the resolution will not “encourage Iran to grant access to the Agency based on fabricated and unfounded allegations”.

“Iran categorically deplores this resolution and will take appropriate action in response,” he added. Even though the sites in question are not thought to be directly relevant to Iran´s current nuclear programme, the agency says it needs to know if activities going back almost two decades have been properly declared and all materials accounted for.