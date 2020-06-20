Aftab Sherpao hails SC verdict in Justice Faez Isa case

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court that has rejected the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

In a statement issued from Watan Kor here, he congratulated the lawyer community and said that justice has been done. He maintained that the government wanted to exert pressure on the judiciary, but the Supreme Court had thwarted the conspiracy. He also lauded the performance of the lawyers, who successfully pleaded the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Aftab Sherpao said the reference had been filed on the basis of mala fide intension as the government wanted to malign the judiciary. He lauded the lawyer community for showing unity and rallying behind the judge of the Supreme Court. Aftab Sherpao said that the government wanted to drive a wedge between the bar and the bench, but it failed in its sinister designs. He added that the QWP wanted an independent judiciary to provide justice to the people irrespective of their rank and social status.