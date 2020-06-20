ANP demands complete lockdown

NOWSHERA: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday demanded a complete lockdown in the country for two weeks to minimise the coronavirus fatalities.

Talking to reporters here, ANP central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that a lockdown similar to curfew for at least two weeks across the country was the only solution to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections.

The ANP leader said that irresponsible statements and non-serious approach of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team about the coronavirus was causing damage. “Those in the ruling class who declare coronavirus a drama and an ordinary flu are the enemies of humanity,” he said.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that the behaviour of the rulers had created confusion in the minds of the public as they were ridiculing the pandemic. He said the selected and selectors would be held responsible for the crisis caused by the pandemic. The selectors would be held equally responsible as they have become silent spectators, he added.

The ANP leader said that other flawed policies could be ignored but playing with human lives would not be tolerated. The government must announce a curfew-like lockdown forthwith to contain the spread of viral disease, he demanded.

He added that the only solution at present to lower the infection rate was the lockdown across the country as it would stop the local transmission. He said that around 100 persons were dying everyday due to coronavirus but the government’s priority was criticism on opposition and opposing lockdown.

He said that if urgent steps were not taken than the country would face a disaster, adding that smart and selected lockdown would not control the situation. He said that a steep rise in the corona cases had been noticed in every part of the country.

He also criticised the government opposition to the lockdown, saying that the poor people would be able to earn livelihood for their families if they were protected from the infection. He said that corona cases were everywhere but the government was unable to provide testing facilities to the public.

He said that lives of the citizens were more important than the country’s economy. He said the selectors should advise the selected to stop playing with the lives of the people.

He also claimed that the government wanted to distract the masses by opening a debate about the 18th constitutional amendment during the pandemic.

He also appealed to the public to follow all the precautions to stop the spread of infection.