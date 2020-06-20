Bid to smuggle charas foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: The Lower Dir police on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle charas and arrested the alleged smuggler during a special raid, said police.
They said the police team recovered 10,000 grams of charas from one Jalal, a resident of Upper Dir, during a raid in the limits of Chakdara Police Station and arrested the smuggler. A case has been registered against the alleged smuggler and further investigation was underway, they added.