close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2020

Bid to smuggle charas foiled

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2020

TIMERGARA: The Lower Dir police on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle charas and arrested the alleged smuggler during a special raid, said police.

They said the police team recovered 10,000 grams of charas from one Jalal, a resident of Upper Dir, during a raid in the limits of Chakdara Police Station and arrested the smuggler. A case has been registered against the alleged smuggler and further investigation was underway, they added.

Latest News

More From Peshawar