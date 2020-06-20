Students in Khyber seek internet facility

BARA: The Khyber Students Union on Friday protested against the government and demanded it to restore 3&4G internet in the tribal districts forthwith.

The protesters were carrying placards demanding the restoration of the internet services in merged districts. The office-bearers of the union including Rafiullah, Daud Khan, Abdul Baseer, Malik Waheed and others asked the government to restore the internet facility in the tribal districts. “On the one hand the government announced online classes but on the other hand it has banned 3&4G internet in erstwhile Fata,” they said. “How would the students take online classes without the internet?” they asked. They said that the tribal people had already lagged behind in education due to militancy as the militants destroyed schools and colleges in ex-Fata.