Sat Jun 20, 2020
June 20, 2020

Six arrested for passer-by killing in firing

Peshawar

 
June 20, 2020

The Rural Division police arrested six persons from rival groups who opened fire on each other, resulting in the death of a passer-by.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Waqar Ahmad told reporters that two rival parties had opened fire on each other in the limits of the Daudzai Police Station that resulted in the death of one Munaf Gul from Charsadda. The official said police conducted raids on the houses and hideouts of the accused from both the rival groups and arrested six persons.

