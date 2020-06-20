SCCI president tests positive for corona

PESHAWAR: President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesman for the chamber on Friday confirmed that the SCCI chief had quarantined himself at his residence after receiving a positive COVID-19 test report. Shahid Hussain and Abdul Jalil Jan, senior vice president and vice president of the Chamber, will deal with routine affairs of the chamber in absence of Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz.

The spokesman urged the members of the SCCI and business community to pray for speedy recovery of Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz.