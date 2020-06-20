KP budget jugglery of words: PML-N

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) provincial spokesman Ikhtiar Wali has rejected the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget as mere a jugglery of words.

In a statement, he said Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra tried to befool the masses through sweet words and declared the Rs100 billion deficit budget as surplus one. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been ruling the KP province for over seven years but did not learn how to tell the truth. Ikhtiar Wali said would the minister like to tell from where his government arrange the 100 billion deficit, adding how much more loans they would get for payment of interest. The PML-N leader said the budget has nothing for the poor labourers, government employees, the business community, industry and it was anti-poor budget. The PML-N rejects the budget as anti-people and cruel budget, he added.