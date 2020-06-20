Protest continues against arrest of Chief Editor

PESHAWAR: The workers continued protest against the arrest of Editor-in-Chief Jang/Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Friday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters demanded the immediate release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him. The protesting journalists including Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali and others condemned the government for arresting the head of the biggest media group of the country in a 24 years old property case. Terming arrest of Mir Shakil an attack on the media, they vowed to continue the protest till the acceptance of their demands, including the release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him.