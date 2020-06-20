Quota issues

We all understand that the quota for under-represented provinces has been fixed in order for the under-privileged to stand at par with the blessed ones. Unfortunately, the purpose still remains unserved as all those who are brought up in the cities with the best possible facilities, avail these reserved quota seats – leaving no room for the ones the quota was meant for. Take the example of those who have been allocated in the recent CSS exam, of all the candidates declared successful, not a fraction belongs to those who actually reside in the area where they claim their domicile from. This is an act of gross manipulation of the quota system. There is a dire need to revisit the quota system with a view to rationalizing it and aligning it with the purpose it was meant for. If a candidate born and brought up in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi or any other city with the best civic and educational facilities claims origin from an under-represented area or province, the FPSC must see if they are doing justice to the candidate or otherwise. I hope this reaches the eyes of those who actually matter and bring about a real positive change in the implementation of the quota system.

Basharat Raja

Rawalpindi