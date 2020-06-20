close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
June 20, 2020

Adventure over

Newspost

 
June 20, 2020

The apex court of Pakistan has quashed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa in a verdict announced on Friday. Farogh Naseem left his ministerial portfolio to prove the reference but to no avail. Established on weak footings, the reference could not hold its feet. It is, indeed, the victory of the judiciary; and the government must think twice before wasting time in such fruitless activities.

With a strong, sound and resolute judiciary the other pillars of state stand secured. It is hoped that in future no such adventurism will be exercised.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost