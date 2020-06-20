Helpful telecom

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages all over the world, countries are facing a massive economic downfall with businesses and industries suffering from huge losses. Pakistan, being a developing country, is constantly struggling to balance the economy while also putting in measures to prevent the spread of the virus. I believe a complete lockdown may cause outrageous economic effects and on the other hand, the exponential increase in coronavirus cases have pushed the implementation of a smart lockdown.

During these trying times, one industry that is playing an important role to keep the economy up and running is the telecommunication industry.

With people being restricted to stay at homes even for work, the demand for internet and phone connectivity has increased significantly. The industry is working tirelessly to keep the people across Pakistan and beyond the borders stay connected with each other during these trying times. However, the new budget has overloaded the telecom sector with even more financial pressures despite being such a big contributor.

Zuhair Ali Khan

Karachi