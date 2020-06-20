Horrifying debt

This refers to the article, 'Cleaning up the budget' (June 18) by Abid Hasan. The sadness of the situation struck home. "For every Rs100 spent...Rs95 was borrowed domestically or externally". We have increased our tax target to an additional unachievable Rs1 trillion, when we actually need an additional Rs4 trillion – borrowed to cover the shortfall. We will never get out of the debt trap. This cannot be business-as-usual!

Even if we magically tripled our tax collection, even then we will be debt servicing for ages. Our troubles are probably not just a tax collection issue. We have a service pricing issue also. We are borrowing money, getting further into debt by providing services that people don't want or aren't willing to pay market rates for. For example, a letter sent by Pakistan Post within the city costs Rs51. However, the same letter sent by the cheapest courier is Rs130 – and people are paying for it. Anecdotally, we have the lowest petrol prices in the region. As a comparison the MVT in Sindh is Rs2,500/annum for a 1,499 cc car – but almost Rs85,000/annum for the same size car in Hong Kong.

The choice is really simple, withdraw services or increase the fee.

Hasan Raza

Karachi