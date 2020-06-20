Sindh budget

Contrary to the federal and Punjab governments, the government of Sindh has taken into account both the salaries of government employees and social protection of the people of Sindh. A 10 percent increase in salaries is a substantial raise that will relieve some of the pressure on common people in the province. Similarly, over Rs34 billion earmarked for the social protection package is meant for those who will not benefit from the salary increase or are out of a job at the moment. Another positive aspect of the budget in Sindh is a 10 and 16 percent hike in education and health budgets respectively. Education and health play an important role in the overall human development of people and at this stage when the province is already under tremendous stress because of the Covid-19 pandemic, these allocations are commendable and show a high level of commitment of the provincial government to human development. A not so praiseworthy trend that the Sindh government followed from the federal government is the absence of a full-time finance minister; Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also holds the finance portfolio.

In that capacity, he himself presented the budget in the provincial assembly for the financial year 2020-21, whose total outlay is Rs1.24 trillion with a deficit of just over Rs18 billion. The budget has also taken into account the increasing menace of locust swarms, and earmarked an amount of Rs440m to counter this threat, though it may not be handsome enough to fight the locust off, but it will supplement the effort made by the federal government and coordinated by the NDMA. Two more features of the budget are that it has levied no new tax; and the increase in non-development budget has been restricted to seven percent only. But still if you look at the details, the development expenditure for the entire province is just Rs233 billion as opposed to the non-development side going up to Rs967 billion. That means non-development expenses are nearly four times more than the development outlay, and this is not a good sign for the overall development of the province. The increase in non-development expenditure may be justified due to the provision of a Covid-19 related social protection programme.

Interestingly, out of the total estimated revenue of Rs1.2 trillion, nearly 65 percent will come from the federal receipts amounting to Rs760 billion. The chief minister has rightly highlighted the fact that while the overall contribution of agriculture to GDP is 24 percent, Sindh’s contribution of national production is 36 percent in rice, 34 percent in cotton, and 29 percent in sugarcane. These are important figures for the federal government to consider because with that much contribution, Sindh deserves some praise from the centre rather than a constant onslaught from some federal ministers on various pretexts. Lastly, the budget earmarks a health-risk allowance to all health professionals including postgraduate and house job officers engaged in treating Covid-19 cases. One sector that has been neglected both by the federal government and the two provinces that have announced their budgets so far is the paramedical and janitorial staff who are equally, if not more, putting their lives in danger while dealing with Covid-19 patients. We must not forget them and all budgets for 2020-21 must include some special allowances and rewards for them.